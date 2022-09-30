Govt committed to providing quality education to all students – PM

-Tells Graham’s Hall Primary School graduating class to set solid and clear goals

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that Guyanese children have access to education and the best possible opportunities to lead the nation forward.

“Our Government is proud of our children, as their hard work continues to showcase the best Guyana has to offer. This Government is committed to ensuring that our children gain access to higher, quality education and opportunities as they move on to become the future leaders of Guyana.”

“Set solid and clear goals and stick to them,” the Prime Minister told the Graham’s Hall Primary School during their 2022 Graduation and Closing Exercise, which was held today at the National Cultural Centre.

“Find a healthy balance between your work and leisure. But more than anything, press on.”

Prime Minister Phillips also assured the nation’s youth that the Government will continue to play its role in developing the education system.

“We will continue to invest in the enhancement of educational facilities in the country; we will continue to ensure better pay and skills development for our teachers; we will ensure that we incorporate ICTs as a foundation in education; we will ensure that opportunities are provided through scholarships and grants, and we will aim to achieve free tertiary education to allow for greater advanced learning and qualifications for our people.”

The Senior Government Official also praised the graduates’ teachers and parents for their support of the youngsters’ academic endeavours, adding that they too share in their children’s success.









