Gov’t improving living conditions of low-income families

– six Region Three families receive core homes

Six low-income families received the keys to their newly constructed homes in Lust-en Rust and La Parfaite Harmonie housing schemes, Region Three, under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s core home support initiative.

The homes were officially handed over by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, on Friday. CHPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves and Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom were also present.

Donna Marques receiving the keys to her brand new home in Lust-en-Rust from CHPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves in the presence of Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom and Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube

Donna Marques, a 54-year-old single parent of two children, was one of the recipients of the core homes which was constructed in Lust-en Rust.

“I get a better start in life and things will be much better I get my own home,” she told DPI.

Marques currently resides in a condominium in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown with her children. Due to financial struggles, she was unable to construct her home on a piece of land she received from the Housing Ministry years ago.

The overjoyed mother said she will finally be able to provide a safe and comfortable home for her family, thanks to the government’s core home support initiative.

“I am very thankful to the President (Mohamed Irfaan Ali) for what he has done for me and I am so happy that I can’t find the words to explain, but I am thankful to everybody, Ministry of Housing, the engineer and all who had a hand in this programme,” she said.

Raymond Smith entering his new home

Another beneficiary, Raymond Smith is the proud recipient of a new home constructed in La Parfaite Harmonie. The father of five was living in a deteriorated structure in the area, which qualified him for the core home.

“I always said that one day I will get some money to build something properly, but the money never came and a time I was looking at the news on the television and saw the core home and I decided to apply and I get through,” he noted. Smith said he plans to immediately move into his new home with his family.

The two-bedroom concrete structures were built at a cost $4 million each. It is equipped with all amenities including water and electricity. The beneficiaries were only required to make a contribution of $100,000 towards the home’s construction.

One of the Core Homes handed over

During his remarks, at the handing over, Minister Croal said that the initiative forms part of the government’s national housing plan to provide affordable housing opportunities for all Guyanese.

“You have an opportunity here today to have a new beginning, a new life, an environment that you will be happy to be in where you can now have that safe space that you are living in…what we do as a ministry and a government, is that we also cater for every level of society including the vulnerable,” he told the residents.

Minister Croal pointed out that the homes can be used as a start-up for families to build their dream homes and live that comfortable life they desire.

Candace Cort, a resident of La Parfaite Harmonie holding the keys to her brand-new home

Meanwhile Minister Croal announced that 14 more homes will be handed over within the next two weeks as part of the first 25 core homes that will be constructed in Region Three. Additionally, the procurement process has started for another 25 homes to be built in the region.

Further, works to the tune of $800 million are ongoing for road construction, pavements and drainage in the region. As part of the ministry’s 2022 work programme, Minister Croal said further works will be done within the Parfaite Harmonie area.

An ariel view of some of the core homes constructed in Lust-en-Rust

Regional Chairman, Region Three, Ishan Ayube commended the administration for implementing such an impactful initiative, noting that it will add to the many transformational projects in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region. The core homes support is part of the $6.5 Billion funded Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme funded by the IDB. The programme is aimed at improving the lives of citizens through access to better housing and basic infrastructure.