Gov’t inks $619M contract for phase three construction of Mon Repos Market

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Wednesday, overlooked the signing of a $619 million contract, for phase three of the new Mon Repos Market.

The contract was signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary and a representative of Vals Construction – the executing contractor of the project.

Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development

Following the signing, Minister Dharamlall spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on the progress of the various phases of the construction and how it will improve the way business is conducted.

“We expect that at the end of the construction of this market, we will have a place conducive to the conduction of business properly. From this market just being an unregulated open space with a lot of ‘Hodge – Podge’ construction, this new ongoing construction will modernise the community and modernise the way we do business in our country,” he said.

Mon Repos Market under construction

The local government minister noted that the Mon Repos Market will be “the most modern market” to date in Guyana, and is a promise being fulfilled by the PPP/C Government.

“This is a commitment that President Ali has made to the vendors of Mon Repos that we are going to have a modern market here …this is going to be a modern structure, we intend to construct a second level, something that is not available in any other market right now,” the minister also disclosed.

Mon Repos Market under construction

The completed structure will accommodate 490 stall holders and will eliminate vending from the roadways, making traffic flow easier, Minister Dharamlall underscored.

The 18,000 square foot, pre-fabricated multi-level building is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Earlier this year, construction of the two other phases began and has been completed to the point where displaced vendors are now being allotted their 4 x 5 ft. stalls.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

