Gov’t invests $15M to develop sport in Region 8

Residents in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will be enjoying sports even more, now that they have received much needed financial support from the government to upgrade their community grounds and associated facilities.

Some $15 million has been given to the villages to ensure they have proper sport areas, where professional sportsmen and women could be developed.

Toshao of Paramakatoi, Barry Joe receiving the $5M cheque from Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, in the presence of Minister of Amerindan Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and other government officials

The villages of Paramakatoi, Kurukabaru and Waipa, received $5 million each for the enhancement project.

The funds were requested at the National Toshaos’ Council Conference, an annual event of the PPP/C Administration, which gives all Amerindian leaders an opportunity to meet with members of central government, including the president.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, delivered the cheques to the village leaders on Wednesday.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. inspecting the sport facility at Kurukabaru, Region Eight

He said due to the strong leadership and representation by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, and the commitment of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to develop sport across Guyana, the money was made available to the villages.

“Knowing that you need investment in your sport facilities she [Minister Sukhai] has been representing you. Government has to make the investment in facilitating development. Sport is very important for our country, and President Ali sees sport through a special lens, which is using sport to bring the country together. It also helps to lift our prominence in their world.”

Cricket and football are prominent sport activities in the villages.

Minister Ramson noted that the funds are not the extent of government’s support. He committed to purchasing more sport gears to support the hinterland in football and cricket.

“We want you to use sport to be a vehicle to take you places where you would not envision without the assistance of sports. Government support is critical to take you there faster,” Minister Ramson said.

Toshao of Paramakatoi, Barry Joe, was pleased with the government grant.

“It means so much to us because we’ve been asking for assistance to do this enhancement on the ground, and fortunately it is here and I know for sure that it will have a lot of benefits. We will see development; we will see upgrading on the field which we would have been waiting for,” he said.

Representative of the Moonstone Youth and Sports Club of Kurukabaru, Charlyn Anchieta

Representative of the Moonstone Youth and Sports Club of Kurukabaru, Charlyn Anchieta also noted that the grant will revolutionise sport in the village.

“I would like to thank the Government of Guyana for having a positive impact on the life of Guyanese, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for taking this great initiative in rendering assistance financially towards our sports club. With your continued support it will help us develop youths with discipline through sports,” Anchieta said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai also distributed a cheque valued $5 million to Kurukabaru, for the construction of a guest house in the village. This is the fulfillment of another promise by government, as it supports the vision of the village council which is to transform the village into an eco-tourism destination.

The Toshao of Kopinang also collected $5 million for the construction of a cassava processing facility.

