Gov’t making provisions for caregivers of persons living with disabilities

Added to the many initiatives already implemented by Government to improve the lives of persons living with disabilities, provisions are also being made for their caregivers.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud addressing parents of children with disabilities at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

This was disclosed recently by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during the distribution of the $100,000 special needs fund, at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Georgetown.

“Sometimes, caregivers, I know you feel burnt out, and I know you need help; so there will be projects coming up very soon, I’m hoping by the end of the year where we’ll also look out for you,” she stated.

Dr Persaud reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to persons living with disabilities, and its efforts to ensure programmes implemented cater to their advancement.

“I’m sure you would’ve seen some of the work we’re doing with children and persons living with disabilities… We intend to ensure that they not only have access to material things, but that we cater to and care for them all the way round,” the Minister assured.

The $100,000 cash grant is part of a commitment made by the PPP/C Government to offer direct support to persons living with disabilities.

Its provision was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a meeting with parents and their children with special needs at State House in May.

The President also disclosed the Government’s plan to construct business centres for persons living with disabilities in every region.

This year, the first centre will be constructed in Region Six.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

