Govt’s clean up exercise taken to Durban and Smyth Streets

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., spearheaded the clean-up exercise at Durban and Smyth Streets, Georgetown on Saturday. This is part of the massive clean up of the capital city, led by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Minister Dharamlall said this initiative will be a continuous effort to keep the city clean.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Daramlall, M.P. and Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, M.P. assisting with the clean-up exercise.

“It is an exercise of the government that we will continue. Today, we are in Georgetown, but different parts of the country they are also doing similar things and we expect that after a period of time this is gonna (going to) be a culture of our people to continue to maintain their environment,” the minister said.

The Minister is urging citizens to maintain drains and canals and to dispose of their garbage in a responsible manner.

Members of the joint services disposing of garbage.

He further noted that the government has expended about $21 million per month, to pay garbage collectors within the city.

“I believe that with more responsible management of the city we are going to get to a better place.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P., said, “this is our country and we have to take ownership for it, we have to take responsibility for ensuring that we have a country that we are all proud of.”

Clearing of drains on Durban Street.

The Minister is calling on persons to properly and responsibly dispose of solid waste within their homes and communities.

Further, the private sector has given its commitment to work assiduously with the government and communities across the country to ensure clean up operations are continuous.