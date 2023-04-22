Guyana and India sign Air Services Agreement to facilitate direct flights between states

Guyana and India on Saturday signed an Air Services Agreement to facilitate direct flights between the two countries.

Guyanese-owned airlines will have direct market access to international airports in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K.J Srinivasa.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K.J Srinivasa

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, along with other officials witnessed the signing at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The signing of this Agreement is in keeping with the government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world.

Presently there is no direct flight between Guyana and India, however, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both states to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth.

Guyana and India sign Air Services Agreement

The Agreement addresses matters pertaining to Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorisation of Airlines, Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorisation, Principles governing operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Commercial Opportunities, and Cooperative Marketing Arrangements, among other matters.

It complements the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO states for the development of the air-link among states.

The Union Cabinet chaired by India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement on February 22, 2023.

An Air Services Agreement (ASA) is a bilateral agreement that allows international commercial air transport services between signatories.

The bilateral system has its basis under the Chicago Convention and associated multilateral treaties. The Chicago Convention was signed in December 1944 and has governed international air services since then.

Guyana and India are signatories to the Convention.

Guyana and India have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since Guyana gained independence in May 1966.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

