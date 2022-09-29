Guyana committed to advancing ICT, becoming digitally integrated

─ Minister McCoy tells ITU conference

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, said Guyana is stepping up its domestic efforts to become more digitally integrated globally.

During his address to the Ministerial Roundtable at the Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) held in Bucharest, Romania, Minister McCoy said the move is part of the government’s initiatives to build a digitally interconnected knowledge-based society over the next 10 years.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and delegates at the ITU conference

He said Guyana was able to reflect and identify the areas that needed to be addressed to achieve universal, secure, inclusive, and inexpensive internet access for everyone, as a result of the social constraints brought on over the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have developed and launched a digital master plan which strengthens the design and implementation of future-oriented digital programmes, with built-in ecosystems to achieve and maintain innovative pathways for better social inclusion and employment across the industry continuum, as a means of aiding the sustainable development of our country,” the minister underscored.

He said while the government has persisted with domestic programmes and projects that will have an impact on its national transformation outlook, it is also involved in bilateral cooperation and group global efforts to develop and promote universally accessible digital platforms.

“As we redouble our efforts on the home front to emerge more digitally synced with the rest of the world while empowering our own citizens, we remain fully committed to regional and global solidarity in keeping with our legal and moral obligations to build frameworks that support an inclusive and sustainable digital future for all humanity,” Minister McCoy informed the forum.

The minister indicated that the PPP/C Government supports all efforts to contribute to the creation of the ITU Connect 2030 Agenda and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Minister McCoy reaffirmed Guyana’s dedication to working alongside the ITU and its various member states to build capacity and develop cooperative strategies for “Building Better Digital Future.”

The ITU conference was held under the theme “Building a better future for all”.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is ITU’s top policy-making body.

It is held every four years. It is the primary occasion at which ITU member states choose the administration’s future direction, and decide how well-positioned the administration is to influence, and impact the global development of information and communication technologies (ICTs).

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for Information and Communications Technology (ICTs) whose purpose is to coordinate telecommunication operations and services throughout the world.

