Guyana implementing policies to ensure sustainable fruit, vegetable production

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha has said Government will continue to implement policies and programmes to promote climate resilient and sustainable production of fruits and vegetables.

The Minister made these remarks on Tuesday during a virtual launch of Guyana’s programme of activities to observe International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, which was themed, “Good for you.”

Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture

He said the policy would ensure better management of pesticides use, greater availability of high-quality planting materials, and the improvements of Agriculture infrastructure.

“It also promotes diversified, balanced and healthy lifestyles through fruits and vegetables consumption, raise awareness of food safety issues, standards and guidelines for the production, handling, storage and processing of fruits and vegetables.

Reduce losses and wastage of fruits and vegetables in the agri-food system, through the expansion and upgrade of Packaging Facilities and Cold Chain Development,” he said.

Minister Mustapha said these improvements also necessitate the use and availability of accurate, reliable, and timely data at each stage of the value chain, which the Ministry will continuously work to improve.

He said the observance is a timely reminder of the importance of fruits and vegetables and provides greater visibility to small-scale producers, while it raises awareness on human nutrition, health and economic prosperity.

Additionally, the Minister stressed that there is need to transform and rebalance the way food is produced and consumed, noting that it has become even more apparent, given the impact of COVID-19.

Already, the Government has allocated some $ 22.6 billion, which would provide much-needed impetus to diversify the agriculture sector, making it resilient and competitive.

Since the passing of the budget, major investments were made nationwide to develop acres of farmlands. There has also been extensive drainage and irrigation works, while incentives would be made available to persons interested in cultivating various crops.

Meanwhile, as Guyana joins the global effort to develop a pathway to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), it will be participating in the United Nations Food Systems Summit in October this year.

Minister Mustapha announced that a national dialogue is scheduled for April 2021.

“We encourage all stakeholders in the agri-food system to participate in the National Dialogue by sharing ideas and solutions on how we can transform Guyana’s agri-food system,” he told the panellists.

The activities for International Year of Fruits and Vegetables include art and essay competitions, exhibitions, farmers’ markets, sensitisation exercises on food safety standards, guidelines for fruits and vegetables and prevention of food loss and waste.

These programmes target the public and will involve the active participation of students, food handlers, vendors, farmers, food processors, exporters, and investors. They will be delivered through social media, the Food and Agriculture Organization, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, television, and print media.

The event was observed globally by the United Nations General Assembly member states under the theme “Fruits and vegetables, your dietary essentials.”