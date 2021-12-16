Guyana records steepest decrease in serious crimes in a decade

There has been a 21 per cent decrease in serious crimes for the year, 2021, and acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie said the figure represents the largest decrease in the country in over a decade.

The police commissioner was at the time addressing ranks at the Guyana Police Force’s Annual Award Ceremony on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie

He said, “this is the highest degree of reduction in serious crimes recorded for the past 10 years. Robbery under arms has seen a decrease of 33.6 per cent while there has been a 19.5 per cent decrease in the offence of murder with 124 such incidents onto December 13 this year, compared to 154 for the same period last year.”

The commissioner said despite the decrease in serious crimes, there has been a 55.8 per cent increase in rape with 181 in 2020 compared to 282 this year.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that 33 fields of cannabis were located and destroyed countrywide. This includes 1,680,980 plants and 383,144.61 kilograms of dry cannabis. This is in addition to the removal of 70 illegal firearms from the streets.

The top cop noted that there has also been a significant decrease in fatal accidents.

“Onto December 11, 2021, intensified traffic campaigns and the use of radar guns and breathalysers have resulted in the significant reduction of 31 per cent in fatal accidents, that is 82 this year and 119 for the same period last year and a consequential 31 per cent decrease in fatalities, 89 this year and 129 last year. Pedestrians and motor cyclists have been the major categories of road users who have lost their lives on the roadways,” he stated.

It was also revealed that traffic enforcement for the year has resulted in 10,705 cases of speeding, 712 cases for driving under the influence and 2010 for unlicenced drivers.

The police commissioner further added that the force has been paying special attention to the issue of domestic violence and trafficking in persons.

“So far this year, the police have received a total of 1,629 reports of domestic violence compared to 1,489 during the same period last year and dealt with seven cases of trafficking in persons compared to two for the similar period last year,” the commissioner said.

He said members of the force continue to execute their duties in a professional manner in the face of many challenges.

“Criticisms continue to be made against the force and persons tend to forget the exceptional work of the many police ranks who, despite the criticisms and challenges, work assiduously in implementing strategies that see successes and stand as testimony to the police’s undying nature and commitment to the safety and security of our country.”

The police commissioner said government has been consistent in its effort to strengthen the country’s security sector through the provision of the requisite resources. He said the acquisition of vehicles earlier this year led to the force being more visible in communities, noting that same will continue during the festive season.