Guyana Red Cross Society donates PPE towards flood relief
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today received a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Guyana Red Cross Society.
The items handed over are 100 medical disposable protective suits, 100 safety goggles and 200 boxes of KN95 masks.
In thanking the Guyana Red Cross Society for the donation, CDC Director General Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig said given the constraints of COVID-19 and active flooding across the country, the PPE will be beneficial to the relief efforts.