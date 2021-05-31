Search

Guyana Red Cross Society donates PPE towards flood relief

Staff Writer Staff WriterMay 31, 2021

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today received a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Guyana Red Cross Society.

The items handed over are 100 medical disposable protective suits, 100 safety goggles and 200 boxes of KN95 masks.

In thanking the Guyana Red Cross Society for the donation, CDC Director General Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig said given the constraints of COVID-19 and active flooding across the country, the PPE will be beneficial to the relief efforts.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.