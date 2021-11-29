Guyana seeing “reboot” of tourism sector

Guyana is experiencing an economic boom in the tourism sector despite the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said Sunday.

She was at the time delivering remarks at the Rahaman’s 17th Christmas tree light up held at Rahaman Park, East Bank Demerara.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, at the Ramahan’s Annual Christmas Tree Light Up.

“We’re seeing progression, and we’re seeing development. As the Minister of Tourism, I see people coming back out. I’ve been travelling across the country, all the different regions and you’re seeing engagement, tourist houses, lodges are being opened, hotels are booked up. So, we’re definitely seeing a resurgence or reboot in our tourism sector.”

Minister Walrond said Guyana’s eco-tourism is safe for persons especially during the covid pandemic. She said the wide-open spaces allow tourists to travel responsibly and experience the vibrant culture, rich history, and hospitable people.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, accompanied with a child to light Christmas tree at Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara.

Meanwhile, Minister Walrond, made the call to all Guyanese to have unity during the festive season.

“We are one, we belong together, regardless of our race, religion or creed, we feel a sense of belonging, because that is how we grew up,” she stated.

Ann’s Grove Masquerade Group performing at the Ramahan’s Annual Christmas Tree Light Up.

The celebratory event hosted by the Rahaman’s Family in collaboration with the tourism ministry, kicked off the Christmas season with a number of performances from the Ann’s Grove Masquerade group, Christmas carols and Pan-o- Rama and a dance performance from Dance Fanatics Theatre, portraying Guyana’s diverse culture.

Roy Stewart, performing Christmas on the Sax at the Ramahan’s Annual Christmas Tree Light Up.

The event was sponsored by Exxon Mobil, China Trading, Gaico, Rent-A- Tent, Giftland and the Ministry of Tourism.

Lit Christmas Tree at the Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara.