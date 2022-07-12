Guyana will look to intensify diplomatic relations with France – PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips said that as Guyana pursue its low carbon economy with the new Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, it will look to intensify its 50-year old diplomatic relations with France.

The Prime Minister, who delivered remarks at a reception in honour of France’s National Day on Monday evening at the Georgetown Club, said that high on the agenda would be climate change, an area where the two countries share common concerns.

He lauded France for its commitment to combatting climate change and the initiatives taken to address the adverse effects of global warming.

He added that Guyana is also committed to a low carbon economy through its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

“Guyana and France recognise the magnitude of flattening the curve of climate change through the development of strategies that have sustainable development at their core. Like France, Guyana is committed to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in which our people are central to the policies we develop.”

BILATERAL COOPERATION

In praising the similarities between the two countries, the Prime Minister related the importance of enhanced bilateral relations, including in shared areas of mutual interests, such as security cooperation.

“On the matters pertaining to security cooperation, we look forward to the implementation of initiatives for technical exchanges and the development of a common security strategy.”

OPEN FOR INVESTMENT

Prime Minister Phillips also used the opportunity to highlight Guyana’s future development trajectory, which is based on strengthening traditional sectors and creating new ones.

“The Government of Guyana has embarked on creating an enabling environment by offering investment opportunities in the key sectors of our economy despite our recent fortunes in the oil and gas sector, the Government’s policy is to place heavy emphasis on developing our traditional sectors, in particular agriculture. We encourage more French companies to take advantage of investing in Guyana.” Several Ministers of the Government, including the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; along with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; other Government officials, members of the diplomatic community and members of the private sector were also at the event.

