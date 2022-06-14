Guyana’s delegation discusses opportunities for the country while in New Delhi, India

The Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, who is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India, has met with a ministerial team in New Delhi, to discuss matters of interest to Guyana.

The high-level meeting between Guyana’s Minister of Public Works and India’s Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Hon. Shri R.K. Singh, took place on Monday, as the two countries aim to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Discussions surrounded Guyana’s push towards affordable, renewable energy and the avenues the Government is taking for this, which includes: the Gas-to-Energy Project, the new LCDS 2030 Project, the Amaila Falls Hydropower project, and solar and wind farms.

Minister Singh shared India’s experiences on renewable energy and power generation and was keen on enhancing knowledge sharing and capacity building between Guyana and India.

Minister Edghill is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India for the launch ceremony of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District, which takes place in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.

Guyana’s delegation include: Guyana’s High Commissioner to India – H.E Charandass Persaud, Chairperson of the Transport and Harbours Department -Rosalinda Rasul, Chief Transport Planning Officer -Patrick Thompson and First Secretary-Guyana High Commission to India, Ronalda Edwards Horatio.





