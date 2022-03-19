Guyana’s diversity makes it unique – Minister Edghill at Holi celebrations

Guyana’s diversity is a reason for citizens to celebrate, and it is this diversity that makes the country unique, said Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, as he joined Guyanese in Region Two to celebrate Phagwah on Friday.

Minister Edghill visited the Vishnu, Richmond Sarwattie, Eshwar Jyoti and the Sri Radha Krishna Mandirs, accompanied by Regional Chairperson Vilma DaSilva and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Susanna Saywack.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said government wants a united Guyana.

The public works minister said although Phagwah or Holi as it is commonly known is rooted in Hinduism, it is celebrated by Guyanese of every race, class and religious belief.

“We must celebrate our diversity; it is not a reason for division and conflict. It’s a reason for celebrating and even though we are different we can live together. In Guyana we are able to celebrate what other countries in the world are unable to celebrate. A Christian leader is sitting in a temple, could be the cause of war in some parts of the world,” Minister Edghill noted.

He said President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has been advocating the ‘One Guyana’ platform, a Guyana that belongs to all Guyanese. He said government is committed to having a prosperous and united country.

“We don’t want a divided Guyana, we don’t want racism, we don’t want religious wars, we don’t want segregation between the coast and hinterland, rural and urban, no matter where you live, how you look, where you worship. We must all be respected and we must all be treated as equal in Guyana,” Minister Edghill said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill celebrates Holi at a Mandir in Region Two on Friday

Phagwah is the Hindu festival of colours that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, good harvest, and fertility. The festival loosens the normal social restrictions by bringing people together.

This is also the first time in two years that Guyanese have been able to celebrate the holiday as one since the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ali, along with his cabinet ministers fanned out across the country to celebrate with Guyanese to spread the ‘One Guyana’ message.