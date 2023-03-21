Guyana’s wealth is for all its people – Min. McCoy

The indigenous village of St. Cuthbert’s Mission will continue to feel the government’s presence, as a host of development initiatives are slated for the community.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has reiterated that partnering with Amerindian communities to foster their advancement is a cornerstone of the administration.

He made these statements during a visit to the community on Sunday, as residents celebrated the village’s 134th anniversary.

The minister said, “We will continue to be your partners in development. We will continue to make our Amerindian people proud and to make sure that you are fully integrated, and to make sure that you are part of the wealth distribution of this country…and we will work hard with you.”

He added that the community has come a far way from its inception, noting that he has seen firsthand the growth and development, encouraged by the PPP/C government.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission is a small indigenous community on the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

On Saturday last, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali paid a visit to the community, where he said that government will continue to assist in expanding its ongoing agricultural ventures.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission is currently engaged in an agricultural project that entails the construction of an 80×40 shade house on 12 acres of land that will be used to grow high-value crops. Red beans are also being planted on approximately 10 acres of land.

One of the commitments made by President Ali during his visit is to partner with the community to increase its red beans production to 25 acres.

Additionally, the community is set to benefit from infrastructural and capacity building initiatives.

