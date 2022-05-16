GWI to replace 4,000 defective meters to better serve citizens

Some 4,000 faulty meters will be replaced to improve the level of service being provided by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

The initiative forms part of the entity’s robust metering programme, to attain 85 percent meter coverage by 2025.

Guyana Water Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh said that one of the programme’s objectives is to “ensure that there is a reduction in non-revenue water; water losses so that customers can use water more sparingly, more so no wastage of water.”

He added that GWI is actively working to reduce non-revenue water as it not only “contributes to the company’s financial stability, but we are trying to fulfil our strategic plan; as non-revenue water losses should come down to 55 percent by 2025.”

Currently, this projected figure is being revised to range between 45 to 50 percent.

This step, according to Baksh, will boost the company’s financial position and ensure consumers are not billed unfairly.

“We have replaced 5,000 defective meters over the last year- and -a -half, you know meters that were not measuring effectively, they were in drains because there was a gap in the metering programme over five years in this country, so this is important for our customers,” he noted.

Last year, GWI installed 15,000 new meters and will install 20,000 more this year. GWI is expected to replace meters in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six and Ten, for this year.

