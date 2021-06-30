Hinterland youths urged to study in fields that aid community development

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon. Pauline Sukhai on Wednesday urged hinterland youths to take up studies in areas that could benefit their respective communities.

The Minister met with the youths at her ministry, where she shared the range of scholarship opportunities available at the University of Guyana and the Guyana School of Agriculture. She urged the hinterland students to apply for scholarships soonest.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon. Pauline Sukhai

She told the individuals to take full advantage of the scholarship, noting that the Government aims to provide equal academic opportunities.

“These opportunities we are expecting will enhance the interest providing some focus to our young people, provide a second chance including to build their capacities and their aspirations for pursuing careers, maybe not only in the academic field and the professional field but in the field of traits, doing different things that will observe their talent and skills in their village…

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon. Pauline Sukhai addressing hinterland youths

We have to focus on training young people with the skills that are necessary and required for community building too,” she said.

Some of the students expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to hinterland communities. Third year University of Guyana student Ms. Shondell Rodrigues said the programme will be beneficial.

Third-year student at the University of Guyana, Shondell Rodrigues

“I must say today that this discussion with Honourable Minister Sukhai was very informative and I can now take back this message to the other youths in my community and other Amerindian youths.”

Luke Pearson, a medical student at Lincoln University said “I think that the scholarship initiative that was started by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is very good because it’s going to help students that are not so privileged and not able to maybe afford.”

Medical student at Lincoln University, Luke Pearson

Minister Sukhai said the Government will continue to ensure that hinterland students are equipped to respond to the opportunities presented.