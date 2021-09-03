Hydromet office cautions about publishing unverified weather information

The management of the Hydrometeorological Service continues to note, with much concern, the recent upsurge in the publishing of weather information and data by some entities/individuals on social media; whose stated intention is to inform the general public.

While the efforts to inform the public on topical issues in a timely manner are applauded, it is essential that data and information on local weather being disseminated are of the highest quality and can withstand scrutiny. As attractive and tempting as it may be, the carefree dissemination of satellite, radar and other imagery on social media (or any media) with accompanying unverified narratives can lead to unnecessary public anxiety and panic. Public anxiety and panic are extremely undesirable under any circumstance, but especially so in this very difficult time when our population is already dealing with the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is in the spirit of ensuring public safety, and securing public health and well-being, that the Hydrometeorological Service implores all media houses and interested citizens to consult with the Department before publishing any hydrometeorological related data or information. Our trained professionals are always willing and available to clarify or provide information on any hydrometeorological phenomena or events of interest. As the national authority on all matters related to hydrometeorology, the Hydrometeorological Service remains committed to providing Guyanese with the highest quality of service available. The Service recognizes that in order to achieve this, partnerships are essential. To this end, the Hydrometeorological Service reiterates its preparedness to work with all interested organizations and individuals in the public’s interest. The Service also takes this opportunity to encourage all of Guyana to make full use of the resources that are freely available on its website (www.hydromet.gov.gy).