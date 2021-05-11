Illegal concrete plant ordered to cease operations immediately

− during Minister Croal, team site visit

The Ministry of Housing and Water on Tuesday served a notice to immediately cease work on an illegal concrete plant operation in South Ruimveldt Gardens.

Minister Hon. Collin Croal served the contravention order on two men said to be representatives of the company, operating under the name Superior Concrete Incorporated. The Minister was accompanied by a team including Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), and a team of personnel from the Ministry.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves entering the facility

Minister Croal said his Ministry intervened following several complaints from residents about the construction of a plant in the area.

An investigation revealed that no approval was sought from CH&PA for its construction, neither were the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Georgetown Mayor and City Council engaged.

As a result, contravention notices were served on the company to immediately cease operations.

“When they came to serve the initial notice, they were greeted with a very hostile environment. In fact, the persons who collect contravention notice took the notice and throw it in front the team.

That was the first order, they then came to serve a second order three days after, on May 8. They met no one, but pasted it very visibly at the facility,” Minister Coal said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

The Minister noted that while the Government welcomes investments, the appropriate procedures must be followed. He also said investors must engage the CH&PA on its land use policy for industrial and commercial zones.

“We welcome all types of investments, but there must be a manner in which investments are done… an approval process, an application process and the first stop agency for an approval permit is the CH&PA,” he said.

Equipment at the illegal concrete plant

Meanwhile, CEO Mr. Greaves said the agency cannot engage officials of the company now as the matter is currently sub judice.

“So, we will have the court matter go through its process and then we will look at any engagement… There is a process. Follow the process. Everybody follows the process.

One of the main aspects of the process is engagements with the residents of the area and the residents of the area, I’m sure, are appalled by what is happening here without them being consulted.” The CEO said the Ministry will ensure that the order is observed until the court matter is settled.

Equipment at the site of the illegal concrete plant