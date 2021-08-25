Improved police presence at National Psychiatric Hospital – Dr. Anthony

Measures are being put in place to prevent any future incidence of fires and other disasters, at the National Psychiatric Hospital in Canje, Region Six.

This assurance was given by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, whose comment comes on the heels of two recent fires at the institution.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP

On August 7, a fire of unknown origin broke out at the hospital in New Amsterdam, during which several patients escaped, but were later recaptured.

Another fire occurred in June, following an altercation between three male patients. Several patients had also escaped, but later recaptured.

Dr. Anthony said the ministry is beefing up the security at the institution.

“We have been in contact with the police and so, we have a stronger police presence now at the facility. Especially, where we are holding those persons, whose cases are still in court”, he said.

The Minister noted that in both instances, the fires were started by patients.

“The buildings that were burnt, were burnt by persons who are inside of those buildings. They set the building on fire, and they did that so that the doors can be opened and some of them can escape.”

Only recently, Minister Anthony announced that some $26 million has been invested for the restoration of the hospital, to provide better living conditions for patients. The regional mental health institution is the only one of its kind, which provides services to persons diagnosed with mental illnesses.