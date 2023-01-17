Improved water access, quality with $17.7B allocation

The sum of $17.7 billion has been allocated to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to improve access to potable water in the hinterland and coastal communities this year.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday.

He said upgrades will be made to water transmission systems in areas such as Pouderoyen, Vergenoegen, La Parfaite Harmonie, Caledonia, and Cummings Lodge to ensure residents have access to a reliable and consistent supply of clean water.

The government will also invest $1.4 billion towards upgrading and extending water supply systems in hinterland communities across Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Water Treatment plants

To increase access to treated water on the coast, in 2023, works will advance on the construction of seven new water treatment plants at Onderneeming, Parika, Wales, La Parfaite Harmonie, Caledonia, Cummings Lodge and Bachelor’s Adventure.

Further, 12 existing water treatment plants located at Vergenoegen, Fellowship, Pouderoyen, Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, Better Hope, Mon Repos, Friendship, Cotton Tree, New Amsterdam and Port Mourant will be rehabilitated. Water treatment plants will also be constructed at Charity to Walton Hall, Leguan, Wakenaam, Bush Lot, and Tain to No. 50 Village.

A water treatment plant on the East Bank Demerara

Minister Singh said these interventions will improve water quality for more than 250,000 residents, at a total cost of $13 billion.

“Government continues to deliver on its promise to the population by improving and expanding the water supply systems across the country. Improved access and enhanced quality of water have positively impacted the quality of life and overall public health,” Dr Singh stated.

Last year, water distribution networks and mains were expanded in areas including Richmond, Dartmouth, Parika, Hydronie, Foulis, Belfield, Triumph, Vryheid’s Lust, Kuru Kururu, No. 12 Village and Fort Ordnance, providing first-time access to more than 7,000 residents.

New wells

New wells will be constructed in Onderneeming, Lima, Central Ruimveldt, Cummings Lodge, Caledonia, and Amelia’s Ward to improve water coverage in coastal areas and increase it to 90 per cent by 2025.

Additionally, new wells were completed at Swan, Waia Kabra, Moblissa, Providence, Parika Backdam and Chesney providing improved quality and access to potable water for more than 30,000 residents in these areas.

In the hinterland and riverain communities, 15 new wells were drilled in areas including Matthew’s Ridge, Arakaka, Kamarang, Itabac, Sand Hill, Maikwak, Kamana, and Taruka in 2023. These interventions have benefitted more than 8,000 persons who are receiving service for the first time.

To this end, the hinterland’s access to potable water supply has now increased from 46 per cent to 75 per cent.

As it relates to treated water access, in 2022, three existing water treatment plants were upgraded at Covent Garden, Grove and Eccles benefitting more than 60,000 residents.

