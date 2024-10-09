Infrastructure works underway at Hauraruni Housing Development

The government is satisfied with the commencement of the initial phase of infrastructural works for the new Hauraruni Housing Scheme along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made these remarks during a site visit to the scheme on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal provides an update to the media

“The clearing of the land is nearing completion. They just have some of the scrubs from the debris to remove. [This] involves 150 acres of [land] that we have made available through the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Within two weeks, contractors will be able to submit their bids to begin work on drainage and road networks in the area, estimated to cost $900 million.

A section of the land preparation works at Hauraruni Housing Development

When completed, allottees will have uninhabited access to their properties to begin construction.

This project is one of three housing programmes being developed along the highway to relocate residents from various communities.

The government also plans to construct young professionals and other categories of homes in the scheme.

“The housing scheme is not too far off from the highway. It is all part of putting persons in a central location…We also have some allocation exercises that will be done that will incorporate some of the persons who are occupying areas on the highway that have to be relocated,” Minister Croal explained.

Like Silica City, the housing scheme is situated in a prime location along the highway, which is currently undergoing significant infrastructural developments.

