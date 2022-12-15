KN $803 million EBD patch road article misleading

It gives me no pleasure to ever tell any media entity how to do its work, however, this latest article, “$803 million to patch East Bank Demerara Roads, published in Thursday’s Kaieteur newspaper is untruthful and very misleading to the general public.

It is my utmost hope that this was simply a mistake and not intended to cast aspersion on the Ministry of Public Works.

Currently, the Ministry has embarked on a series of infrastructural works to essentially improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance safety for all categories of road users along the Diamond/Grove, East Bank Demerara corridor.

These projects were conceptualized based on the outcry of commuters to have the issue of long wait times on the East Bank thoroughfare significantly reduced.

In response, the Ministry accelerated a plan to upgrade the main streets within the Diamond and Grove Housing Schemes to function as an alternative bypass of the Grove area. The scope of works of these projects includes the upgrading of Backstreet Diamond, Third Avenue Diamond, First Bridge Access Road at Grove Housing Scheme, and the construction of a bridge at the end of Frist Bridge Access Road in the Grove Section.

The works will include the widening, and construction of concrete drains and pedestrian walkways along the identified sections of roads.

The Ministry will be spending approximately GYD $803 million on these critical works that will significantly improve the commuting experience of many. For example, communities in Grove, such as Samatha Point, will become accessible from the soon-to-be-developed accesses, and thus contribute to enhanced traffic flow along the East bank Public Road.

Therefore, to say the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works, is spending $803 million to patch East Bank roads, is simply poor journalistic practice, or an outright pursuit to mislead the people of Guyana which can also be viewed as an attack on my Ministry and its officers.

I do hope that this is corrected.

