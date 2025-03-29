Kwakwani families secure higher ground as gov’t delivers on relocation promise

– 300 persons receive house lots

For years, Dixie Henry and her neighbours along the Kwakwani waterfront in Region Ten lived in fear of rising floodwaters.

That worry finally eased as she joined 300 families on Friday who received house lots at the new Kwakwani Housing Development Phase I.

An allottee selecting her lot number

Their relocation marks the fulfilment of a promise made by the government in 2021 after families appealed directly to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo for assistance. In response, the government pledged to secure a safer location for them.

Henry, who had lived along the riverfront for years, recalled how difficult life became whenever floodwaters rose. Many families were forced to leave their homes, seeking refuge with relatives or at temporary shelters set up by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Allottee, Dixie Henry

“Some of the challenges we face when the area becomes flooded is moving from home to work. During that time, all the prices would rise, like boat and taxi fares. When the area is flooded, there is not much to do than stay inside,” she said. Sanitary facilities became unusable, and daily life turned into a constant struggle.

After years of dealing with these hardships, Henry applied for a house lot, and on Friday, she was all smiles as she selected her number.

“I came here today to receive a house lot in order to relocate to higher grounds and avoid these challenges…I have two children and I reside with my mother,” a delighted Henry told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She praised the government for delivering on its promise.

Henry said, “Today, we see that they [the government] have followed through with their promise. I am actually happy because this is a great initiative. Overall, it is a great thing for the development of this community.”

Persons gathered at the housing drive at Kwakwani Basketball Court

Like Henry, Neeta Kerrsting was also relieved to receive a house lot.

“Due to the water, I decided to apply for land to get higher ground. I proceeded with this because I don’t have a home,” she said.

Now, she can begin building her first house. “When you build your home, you’ll feel more independent. When you have a house, you will be able to go and come as you please.”

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who led the distribution at the Kwakwani Basketball Court, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable housing for all Guyanese.

“Today is about making your lives better…Today, we are here to keep our commitment to those persons on the waterfront,” he highlighted.

To support new homeowners, the government has invested $1.6 billion in infrastructure works for the new housing development. The first phase will be undertaken by more than six contractors and is set to begin immediately. Allottees are expected to have access to essential amenities before the end of the year.

Minister Croal also announced that pending housing applications across all regions, except Region Four, would be cleared before mid-2025. In Region Ten alone, 1,589 lots have already been allocated, while Kwakwani has 288 pending applicants.

Residents in the Central area were encouraged to visit the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to process their land leases.

To further assist new homeowners, the government has issued over $50 million in steel and cement vouchers in Region Ten, making home construction more affordable for allottees.

