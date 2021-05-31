Labour Minister reviewing training programmes in Region Six

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton is currently in Region Six reviewing several training programmes being administered by the Ministry’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT). He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Mr. Richard Maughn; Region Six, Senior Technical Officer, Mr. Clarence Shako and other technical officers of the Ministry.

BIT is investing some $40 million in technical and vocational training programmes in Region Six alone, targeting 400 persons in various communities in New Amsterdam, Central and Upper Corentyne.

Minister Hamilton said this is part of the Ministry’s plans to train some 3000 persons in more than 100 skilled areas during the period 2020 to 2021. It aims to equip persons with the necessary skills to make them employable.

The programmes are all free of cost to the participants, and is in keeping with the Government’s policy of providing quality education to every citizen throughout the country.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and some of the participants in the Region Six training programme.