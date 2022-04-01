Labour Ministry gets equipment to boost OSH recording system

The Ministry of Labour on Friday received a number of equipment from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), that will be used to implement a recording and notification system of occupational accidents and diseases.

The equipment, which include laptops, projectors, and back up batteries, among other electronic items, were delivered by Director of ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, Mr. Dennis Zulu, during the launch of Occupational, Safety and Health (OSH) month at the ministry’s Brickdam head office.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P

Minister, Joseph Hamilton said the ministry continues to emphasise OSH training among personnel.

“As I speak to you, just couple days ago, four officers returned from Trinidad; 14 officers, lead auditors, ISO 45001 qualified, recognised. The young officers who have come into this work, many of them just came with their CXC, today I can boast and I am confident enough, we have made them labour officers and OSH officers in a year- and -a- half. So that is the walk, not talk,” the minister said.

Director of ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, Dennis Zulu handing over the equipment to Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P

Mr. Zulu said the ILO believes in effective dialogue between governments and social partners to actively participate in the decision-making process of occupation, safety and health.

“This is important for the development and the revision of the policy of regulatory reform to address persistent and new occupational health challenge such as those posed by Covid, to actual application at the workplace. Social dialogue is very important as it contributes to improving occupational health and safety policies and strategies, but it is also essential to build ownership and commitment for a more rapid and effective implementation,” he noted.

Industrial related booth at the launch of OSH month

He spoke of the relationship the ILO has shared with Guyana in developing some of the crucial and important regulations regarding OSH.

“The ILO supported the Ministry of Labour in the development of OSH regulations in mining, joint work force committees, manufacturing and other regulations regarding OSH for the last 10 to 15 years from what my records say from the office.”

Persons in attendance at the launch of OSH month

Members of the public were also provided with information by the Ministry of Labour and other industrial related businesses, as booths were opened following the launch.

Minister Hamilton earlier in the week also shared that as per usual, there will be a number of regional launches of OSH programmes, awareness walks and other activities during the month-long observation.

Industrial related booth at the launch of OSH month