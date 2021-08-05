Leguan Cottage Hospital now offering x-ray services

-specialist medical outreach held

The Leguan Cottage Hospital in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) is now offering diagnostic services like computerised tomography (CT) scans to patients who require this form of medical analysis.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo addressing residents at the start of the outreach in Leguan. Orthopaedic Resident, Dr. Shawn Bancroft from the West Demerara Regional Hospital is pictured first, right.

Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director General at the Ministry of Health, handed over an x-ray machine to the Region, during a visit there Wednesday.

The non-functional machine was restored and put it back into service, in keeping with the Government’s plan to improve access to quality healthcare countrywide.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo and Chairman of Region Three, Sheik Ayube

Funds for the repairs were sourced from the Regional Democratic Council’s budget. The machine was officially handed over to the Chairman of Region Three, Sheik Ayube.

“From today, the people of Leguan can now access x-rays. They don’t need to go to West Demerara Regional Hospital or Public Hospital Suddie, as the case may be, to get their x-rays done,” Dr. Mahadeo said.

Medical staff attend to residents during the Specialist Medical Outreach on the island of Leguan on Wednesday.

The Director General also said while healthcare services on the island are not at its optimum, plans are in train to enhance them.

“The services that are being performed right now by the Leguan Cottage Hospital are … less than what the people of Leguan deserve, so what we are going to do, we will ensure that every department of the hospital that requires improvement, which is most of it, is fixed and up and running.

Medical staff attend to residents during the Specialist Medical Outreach on the island of Leguan on Wednesday.

“The people of Leguan deserved much better healthcare services,” he said.

Additionally, modernisation plans for the hospital includes stationing an x-ray technician, a laboratory technician and a resident doctor at the facility. Personnel would also be providing care to elderly persons in the comfort of their homes.

During the visit by the Regional Health Services’ team and support staff from the West Demerara Regional Hospital, a specialist outreach was also held.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Erica Forte led this exercise, which offered services including eye and dental care, physiotherapy, HPV screening, and general medical and gynaecological services.

The Regional Chairman welcomed the exercise. “Words cannot really express my feelings here, this morning, especially for such a programme like this to come to our island because you know, to seek certain medical treatment, we have to travel out of Leguan.

“So, this is a very good initiative and I am sure that the number of residents present here today, is testimony of how this programme is appreciated by residents of Leguan.”

The Government in 2020, allocated $51.7 billion to the health sector. Of this lot, $14.3 billion went towards the procurement of drugs and general medical supplies. Some $3.2 billion went specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of $105.2 billion was expended on healthcare with a special directive from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to develop regional healthcare.