Liza Destiny Oil Production highlights gradual increase to higher outputs

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 11, 2021

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources in keeping its commitment to all citizens wishes to highlight Guyana’s upward oil production trajectory since production began in December 2019 on the Liza Destiny.

The Ministry of Natural Resources remains optimistic that the production average will be further increased for 2021 with at least six oil lifts and the corresponding increases in the global price for oil will be strategic in obtaining maximum benefits for Guyana’s oil resources.

