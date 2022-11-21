Local artistes earnings to be doubled for One Guyana show – President Ali

– Says Govt will continue to develop the entertainment industry

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali announced that the Government of Guyana will double the earnings made by local artistes from the One Guyana Concert during this year’s Cricket Carnival held in Guyana.

At a meeting with local artistes today at State House, the President said that the Government will continue to make the needed investments to further propel and develop the entertainment industry.

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali

“We had 89 local artistes on the One Guyana stage, 89 local artistes. The cost of the production was borne completely by the Government. We brought in the corporate sponsors to get them to sponsor tickets. Every single cent in revenue, $6.9m went to those 89 artistes ranging from between $100,000 to $300,000, as promised.”

To complement this and to ensure that the artistes fully benefit, the President said that the Government will provide an equivalent $6.9m.

President Ali also pointed out that the concert had an online viewership of more than 100,000.

“I want to say to you that we continue to be your partner in your own development, in the development of our culture, the development of your talents and the promotion of ‘One Guyana’ as a destination that is not only diverse by people and culture but is rich in talent and ready to explode on the international stage.”

GUYANESE PRIDE

President Ali also used the opportunity to express his delight in the development of local talent.

“I wanted to tell you today how very proud I am of Guyanese talent…Our talent might still be raw and fresh in many ways, but we never and will never lack the capacity and capability to make it on any stage. And I intend to invest in talent that we have, to make it regional and global.”

The President said the Government has been able to build a product that brings economic prosperity and artistic and cultural development.

The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr; the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Kwame McCoy and other Government officials were also at the meeting.

