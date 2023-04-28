Major infrastructural development for several Georgetown communities

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese during his visit to various communities across Georgetown.

Following requests from several councillors of the Mayor and City Council, and concerns of residents, the minister also inspected drainage, roads, footpaths, and bridges.

The minister walked through communities including Tucville, North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt, Lamaha Park, Sophia, Guyhoc, Stevedore Housing Scheme, and Rasville.

“Residents have been making reservations for improvement to their lives. As a government, we have had a history of listening to the people and responding to their needs. The intention is that whatever the government can do to address and improve the lives of people, we will do it. The big things as well as small things,” he said.

Minister within the office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during a community engagement

During his consultation with residents, the minister identified several infrastructures for rehabilitation.

Members of the communities will carry out the rehabilitation work, which will be supervised by the ministry’s engineers.

The minister noted that his engineers have a 24-hour timeline to complete a proposal for the project’s rollout.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond along with community representatives during a walkabout

He added that many of these footpaths can be done in concrete, allowing the government to employ people from the community to do the work.

This will have a meaningful impact in fostering community development as it allows residents to actively participate in infrastructural projects

Minister Edghill also inspected the North Ruimveldt Market, which is currently in a deplorable state, and promised to meet with all vendors to discuss the way forward.

When the market is rehabilitated, he said, “it will bring a great service to the people.”

Minister Edghill was joined by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

