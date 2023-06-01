Major infrastructural development outlined for Craig, Friendship

Craig and Friendship, East Bank Demerara are set to undergo significant infrastructural development, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said Wednesday afternoon.

Minister Edghill, along with Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, held a walkthrough in the communities, where they engaged several community members.

Minister Edghill and Minister McCoy engaging residents

Residents expressed their concerns and highlighted several areas that require attention.

In response, the minister assured them of the timely delivery of their requests. A major focus is the rehabilitation of roads in Second Street Craig and Church Street Friendship, which are in need of repairs.

Drainage works are also scheduled to be carried out in First Street Craig, to improve the community’s drainage system and mitigate flooding.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be executing drainage and irrigation works in Poncho Street, Friendship.

The project is valued at approximately $10 million and has already been awarded. Work is expected to commence by the weekend.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with resident

Additionally, engineers from the sea and river defence department inspected the sea dam and surrounding trenches in the community to identify solutions to eradicate flooding.

Similarly, while addressing residents’ concerns, Minister McCoy emphasised the government’s commitment to immediate intervention.

In addition, to the infrastructural improvements for the communities, the PPP/C Administration envisions a comprehensive transformation of communities across Guyana.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with resident

These include the rehabilitation and construction of roads and streets, installation of streetlights, development of parapets and roadsides, construction of concrete sidewalks and footbridges.

The government also aims to enhance drainage systems, ensuring proper maintenance and weekly garbage pickups, as well as the responsible disposal of waste.

Efforts will be made to remove derelict vehicles and equipment, clear bushes along roadsides, empty spaces, and cemeteries, and rehabilitate all community centres.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with resident

The plan also includes the creation of playgrounds, recreational spaces, and green areas in communities.

Recognising the importance of education and support for vulnerable groups, the government intends to increase skills training opportunities for youth and improve access to daycare facilities. Programmes focusing on children and elderly welfare will also be prioritised.

