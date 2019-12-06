Making every lap count

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 6, 2019

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) continues to build the capacity of its officials with the hosting of its second and final major swim clinic for the year.

This is being done in collaboration with FINA, the world governing body for swimming.

The classes which began yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal and concludes on December 9 targets 40 officials who will be under the guidance of FINA Official Bill Hogan of Canada.

GASA Technical Vice-President Shefetah Tzedeq explained that the clinic will focus on several areas including the functions of timekeepers, referees, starters and judges. It will also outline the purpose of the meet director and the chain of command at a swim meet.

“We cannot have the children working hard during the year and there are no competent persons to officiate at our swim meets,” Tzedeq remarked.

Describing the exercise as “a plus” he pointed out that with a larger team of competent officers Guyana will be able to host swim meets that meet FINA standards.

The first swim clinic was held in April of this year for swim coaches.