Latest update December 18th, 2019 8:16 AM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Making every lap count

Dec 06, 2019 Department of Social Cohesion, Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

Isaiah Braithwaite Author
email
isaiah.braithwaite@dpi.gov.gy

−GASA hosts second major swim clinic

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 6, 2019

 The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) continues to build the capacity of its officials with the hosting of its second and final major swim clinic for the year.

This is being done in collaboration with FINA, the world governing body for swimming.

The classes which began yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal and concludes on December 9 targets 40 officials who will be under the guidance of FINA Official Bill Hogan of Canada.

DSC_0004

FINA Official Bill Hogan and GASA Technical Vice President Shefetah Tzedeq

GASA Technical Vice-President Shefetah Tzedeq explained that the clinic will focus on several areas including the functions of timekeepers, referees, starters and judges. It will also outline the purpose of the meet director and the chain of command at a swim meet.

“We cannot have the children working hard during the year and there are no competent persons to officiate at our swim meets,” Tzedeq remarked.

DSC_0006

Swim Officials at the Clinic

Describing the exercise as “a plus” he pointed out that with a larger team of competent officers Guyana will be able to host swim meets that meet FINA standards.

The first swim clinic was held in April of this year for swim coaches.

Recent News

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Dec 18, 2019

Author Details Shaquille Bourne Author email shaquille.bourne@dpi.gov.gy −21 graduate from Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School −9 secure early licensing DPI, Guyana, December 17, 2019  Shelly Rampersaud and Tatyana Hartley claimed their places among young men that...
Read More
Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA) Seminar

Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF)...

Dec 17, 2019

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development Explores Trade Relations with Guyana

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development...

Dec 17, 2019

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the passing of Basil Butcher AA.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the...

Dec 17, 2019

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Dec 17, 2019

There must be a change in the attitude of motorists – Top Cop

There must be a change in the attitude of...

Dec 17, 2019

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Dec 17, 2019

Officers must always be professional  – Commissioner Leslie James

Officers must always be professional  –...

Dec 17, 2019

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie Hospital

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie...

Dec 17, 2019

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Dec 17, 2019

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

Children with their toysChildren with their toysChildren receiving their toysChildren with their toys
More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 3,753,396 hits