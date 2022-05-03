Media outlets, entities exhibit their craft at World Press Freedom Day symposium

A National Media Conference and Symposium, which is being held in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, was officially launched Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) with over 300 media practitioners and journalists in attendance.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, with staff of the Guyana Chronicle.

The event, which saw the attendance of cabinet ministers, regional and international dignitaries, and executive members of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), celebrated the freedom of journalists and personnel of the communication field under the theme “Partnerships in Communication for Development-C4D”.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, being interviewed by Big Smith News.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was also in attendance, delivered the keynote address.

Speaking to DPI, media practitioners stressed the importance of World Press Freedom Day, highlighting that the auspicious occasion brings with it feelings of pride for the communication art.

Rawle Toney

“[This is] very significant because this is the one day that we remember the work of journalists…the one day that special emphasis is placed on our role in society, our roles in terms of disseminating information, changing the lives of many, telling the stories that need to be told for those that do not have a voice…we recognise those that would have contributed and lost their lives in the line of duty as a journalist,” Sports Journalist and executive member of the GPA, Rawle Toney detailed.

Meanwhile, Senior Editor Samuel Sukhnandan explained that the event is not only one for reflection, but helps media professionals prepare for the future and equip themselves to effectively disseminate information.

Samuel Sukhnandan

“I think this is an important occasion for all media practitioners…it gives you a lot to think about, a period of introspection. It also helps you to make plans for the future for your career, and how you hope to move forward in years ahead,” he said.

Further, Senior Video Editor at the Department of Public Information Andel Matthieson explained that the hosting of the symposium by the Office of the Prime Minister is one that allows for journalists and other media operatives to address the challenges and issues they may be facing in their respective field, in an effort to better understand the solutions that could be implemented to alleviate any issues they may have in executing their duties.

Andel Matthieson

“It is set aside for media operatives and persons in the journalism field to be able to express themselves and to also look back and reflect on where we came from as an entity and also under one journalism umbrella,” Matthieson explained.

The National Conference and Symposium is being held over a two-day period and will feature several media entities participating in extensive panel discussions and showcasing their work and equipment.

