Message of Condolence on the passing of Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo

The Minister of Health and the health fraternity express our profound sympathy to the family, friends, colleagues and patients of Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo who passed away early this morning. Dr. Chatterdeo was one of Guyana’s prominent paediatrician and once headed the Paediatrics Department of Georgetown Public Hospital Corpoeration. He became one of the leading paediatricians in the country.

Outside of being one of Guyana’s most respected paediatrician, Dr. Chatterdeo was a dear teacher to several medical students and medical interns. He dedicated his young life to ensuring his students had all his attention and benefitted from his knowledge and experience. He treated his students as his sisters and brothers. Dr. Chatterdeo also contributed immensely to the continuing medical education program for practicing physicians in Guyana.

Just as families spoke of their great admiration for his professionalism and expertise, they also spoke of his gentleness, generosity and kindness. The families that he served over the years attest to his caring predisposition and even though they might have come from far distances to see him, he made them all feel like family.

Guyana has lost a valuable citizen, his place will be difficult to fill. At a time when our best is needed, Guyana has truly lost one of our best and we are diminished by his death.

The Ministry asked that our prayers and support be extended to his family at this most difficult time in their lives.

Dr. Frank Anthony.

August 30, 2020