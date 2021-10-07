Message of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Navratri

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

I am pleased to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters, as they commence the celebration of Navratri – the auspicious nine-day period of fasting and worshipping of the Goddess Durga.

The festival of Navratri is one of awakening and self-consciousness. It is my hope that this festival will help dispel ignorance and adversity from within our midst and instil wisdom and fortune in our lives.

Navartri ignites a glow in our hearts and the opportunity for renewed confidence and the spreading of goodwill towards others. The sacred period reminds us that with divine blessings, we all can possess the courage and strength to overcome life’s formidable challenges.

May the special blessings of this period radiate from our hearts to our homes and to our communities. May these nine days of devotion be filled with blessings, happiness and be observed with a positive mindset and a commitment of love towards each other. Happy Navratri!

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana