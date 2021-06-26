Minister Benn organises support for Durban Street fire victims

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn on Saturday provided a quantity of hampers and mattresses to several persons left homeless after a fire razed several buildings at the junction of Durban and George Streets.

The Thursday morning blaze also scorched a nearby jewelry and pawn shop.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn with fire victims

At his Brickdam office this afternoon, Minister Benn sympathised with the 18 people who suffered losses. He revealed that he has asked Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud to provide temporary accommodation for the victims.

Minister Benn also committed to providing support to businessman, Mr. Kevin Phillips, who lost his vulcanizing shop, to help him to restart his livelihood. The Minister said he has engaged several Ministers and the Guyana Revenue Authority to assist in this regard.

Remains of the fire at Durban and George Streets

Minister Benn also advises businesses to procure smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and large businesses to install sprinklers and riser mains to protect their investment.

He also urges the public to use electrical appliances with care and to be vigilant against fires.