Minister Edghill addresses “mischievous” social media post on Mon Repos Road

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has slammed a “mischievous” social media post on the construction of a 380- meter road in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The post claimed that the government spent monies on a road that leads to “nowhere” and will benefit no one.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and engineer inspecting the culvert that has to be renovated for the new road.

Minister Edghill on a visit to Middle Street, Wednesday, said the creator of the narrative is only seeking to cause confusion. In Mon Repos, the ministry has spent $91.4 million to construct six roads in the community. The specific road costs government $27.7 million.

“There are six roads that have finished asphaltic pavement in this area in keeping with the connector roads. The road has come and given access to the last house in this street,” Minister Edghill said.

He further added that “we could not have come and connected this road with that road because of a failed culvert. The NDC of the area has taken out the failed culvert and is to be restored. The road has served every single resident that live in this street right down to the last entrance.”

Where the road in Mon Repos stops.

The minister said a culvert will be constructed to connect Middle Street and Agriculture Road under another programme.

On Wednesday, the minister visited several communities on the East Coast to check on the progress and quality of a number of connector roads. The communities include Mon Repos, Buxton, Enmore and Annandale.

During the visit, residents welcomed the upgrades to their roads.