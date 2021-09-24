Minister Edghill dissatisfied with contractors’ sloth on Leguan, Bartica Stellings

─ to meet with contractors

After making site visits to the Leguan Stelling in Region Three, and the Bartica Stelling in Region Seven, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, has expressed disappointment with the pace of construction on both structures.

The Leguan stelling is being rehabilitated to the tune of $413 million by S. Maraj Contracting Services. Minister Edghill explained that the contract for the stelling, was once terminated, but government and the contractor came to a settlement on the way forward.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP inspecting works at Leguan stelling

The works are expected to be completed by the end of the year, but the minister said based on his visit, he is uncertain whether the timeline will be met.

“I basically went there to see what would have changed so to speak since the settlement. We have gotten some piles driven but the general attitude and pace of work has not changed. As a result of that, I have asked the Attorney General that we have a discussion with the contractor on Monday with the Transport and Harbours Management.”

Meanwhile over in Bartica, Minister Edghill said the works which started under the previous administration was scheduled to recommence in June this year. Courtney Benn Contracting Services Ltd. is responsible for the project.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at the Bartica stelling

Minister Edghill explained that a settlement was also reached with the contractor to have the works completed. However, like the Leguan Stelling, not much work in being undertaken.

“I would expect that Bartica be completed by the end of the year but you saw 14 piles driven in two months, three hundred and something piles still lying in the water. Just do the math, things have to change. I called the contractor while in there. We are going to have a meeting in office with him in the new week, as well, because it would appear that unless you get on the case of these contractors, things are not moving.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at the Bartica stelling

The Minister said there is a lot of catching up to do on the part of both contractors and stated that he will work to have the projects completed.

Some of the work done at the Leguan stelling