Minister Rodrigues addresses squatting aback Amelia’s Ward

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues has called on citizens to desist from squatting. The Minister made this plea while examining informal settlements built behind Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Speaking with DPI, Minister Rodrigues said the Government is committed to providing sustainable housing solutions, hence squatting is not just illegal, but unnecessary.

“We are looking to develop about 600 acres of land here, which will give us about 2,000 house lots. So, I want to reiterate this, there is absolutely no need for people to squat.

In a very short time, we will be able to satisfy the housing need in every region in this country,” she said.

The 600 acres of land the Minister referenced is adjacent to land under the purview of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC). While many people have established informal settlements on these lands, Minister Rodrigues has outlined a path forward for them.

“We will try to work with them to regularise the people who are here already occupying. They will fall under the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission,” she said.

The Minister also reiterated that people should be patient and co-operate with the Ministry since squatting hampers the rollout of its housing programme.

Friday’s engagement follows a consultation held with residents in January. That exercise was as a result of an outreach in Region 10 that was led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The PPP/C Administration continues to work towards realising its manifesto promise to facilitate home ownership for citizens from all backgrounds.

Through the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Government has invested $14 billion to execute developmental works nationwide in keeping with its goal to create resilient housing communities.