Minister Todd visits construction site of steel and alumina plant at Bamia

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation during his two-day outreach to Linden, Region 10, undertook a visit to the construction site of a steel plant and alumina refractory plant in Bamia.

The integrated steel plant project is currently at phase one of its construction and is expected to recycle steel scrap to provide quality, eco-friendly, and cost-effective steel products in Guyana. On conclusion of construction of phase one of the project, it is anticipated that the plant will employ approximately 150 Lindeners.

Minister Todd was accompanied by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, CEO of GoInvest who engaged local representatives on business and investment opportunities.

