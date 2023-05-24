Ministers assigned to grieving Mahdia families to provide direct support

Government ministers have been assigned to provide direct support to each of the families affected by the aftermath of the Mahdia fire.

In a live video statement Wednesday, May 24, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the families receive adequate support during their time of grief.

“We are working with them on understanding their desires and wishes and fulfilling them,” the president stated.

He also encouraged persons to pray for the families’ upliftment and the “healing, comfort, and mercy of God on the pain and suffering of these children and their families.”

A press statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday noted that the government will continue to spearhead assistance and is committed to expending all resources necessary to prioritise the full recovery of the students currently hospitalised and to ensure that relatives receive the help they require to cope with the loss of lives.

The government is also currently assisting with counselling for relatives of the 19 children who died, the wider student population and the faculty of the Mahdia Secondary School.

“We have also started the process of evacuating residents from the hinterland so that they can be with their loved ones who are receiving treatment in Georgetown,” the missive noted.

Additionally, food, clothing, and other supplies are being provided to the community through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The administration welcomes the outpouring of support from other countries as well as foreign missions.

Based on offers made to the government, it is exploring additional technical and medical assistance for the injured and the affected families.

Adjustments will also be made to support packages so that the survivors and the bereaved have practical support with direct access to government agencies.

