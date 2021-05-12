Ministry condemns hostility meted out to Minister, team at illegal concrete site

The Ministry of Housing and Water strongly condemns the hostile actions meted out to the Minister of Housing the Hon. Collin Croal and his staff by foreign nationals, who are currently setting up an illegal concrete batching facility, under the name Superior Concrete Inc., at Huston Estate.

The Ministry wishes to unequivocally state that it will not condone or tolerate illegality of any form by individuals or company interested in conducting business.

While we continue to create an atmosphere conducive to investment, these investments must come through the right channel at all times and more importantly the requisite permits must be sought.

Earlier today the Minister was accompanied by Mr. Sherwyn Greaves- Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, staff of the Enforcement Department, and members of the media to serve a third contravention notice to the illegal company.

Upon arrival at the location today, a man identified as Maxwell Snow signed as receiving the contravention notice staff from staff of the Enforcement Department. Subsequently, another individual identified as Richard Austin Shamlin, approached the team and proceeded to ask them exit the location, stating it was private property and he will not engage the team. This was done in full view of some media operatives.

Prior to today’s event, the first Cease and Desist order was served by the agency to Mr. Ian Jones May 5th, 2021 who destroy and discard the document in the presence of the serving officer. This was followed by a second notice which was served on May 8, however no one was at the location and as customary the notice was placed and secured at the establishment.

Again, we wish to put persons on notice that the necessary action will be taken against the individual players behind this illegal operation and anyone found culpable of aiding the operations. We reiterate that law and order must prevail and we will continue to ensure that this is done in the execution of our mandate as provided for under our Land Use Policy.