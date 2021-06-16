Ministry of Health condemns erroneous Facebook post

Ministry of Health Statement

The Ministry of Health wishes to dispel the erroneous claims being circulated in a Facebook post, alleging that Mr. Kenneth Blounte, a patient at the Ocean View facility has not been in receipt of regular meals while in the facility’s care.

The Ministry has undertaken an urgent investigation upon receipt of these complaints; the findings reveal that the patient has been provided with meals daily in accordance with the care plan that was designed for his medical management.

Further, in some cases, as with the patient in question, patients are receiving assisted feeding by the nurses and doctors at the facility, which we are able to verify with the patient’s medical charts that are managed by the staff on rotation.

We outrightly refute these malicious allegations and maintain that they are untrue. Additionally, we condemn the perpetration of falsified information which seeks to create unmerited alarm and doubt about our public health care system, particularly as it relates to the management of COVID-19 positive patients who require intensive care management.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring that patients at the Ocean View facility receive holistic care that can enable their recovery. This includes the provision of Nutritionists who advise our staff and contractors on the preparation and provision of meals for all of our patients.

We will continue to provide our staff with the training, resources and capacity building that is required to allow our patients to be managed in a comfortable environment.