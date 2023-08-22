Miraculous Recovery: Mahdia dorm fire victim Mariza Williams discharged

In a remarkable turn of events, Mariza Williams, one of the critical victims of the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire, has made an astonishing recovery after being flown overseas for advanced medical treatment.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) played a pivotal role in her journey towards healing.

On the fateful morning of May 22nd, 2022, Mariza Williams arrived at the GPHC Accident and Emergency Unit, joining several other victims, with severe second and third degree burns covering nearly 40 per cent of her body. The medical team at GPHC immediately sprang into action, providing essential care and stabilising the victims.

Mariza’s condition demanded specialised care, and she was subsequently transferred to the Regional Burn Center at Northwell Health’s Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) in New York. This marked the beginning of a three-month-long journey filled with resilience and healing.

During her stay at SIUH, Mariza underwent a series of surgeries, skin grafts, physical rehabilitation sessions, and crucial grief counseling. The medical team worked tirelessly to not only address her physical wounds but also to nurture her emotional well-being.

On Monday, the beacon of hope shone even brighter as Mariza Williams was discharged from the burn center. Dr. Shilindra Rajkumar, Head of Surgery at GPHC, and Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States, were present to welcome her back, symbolising the collective joy and celebration of her incredible recovery.

Mariza’s journey exemplifies the power of collaboration between medical institutions and the unwavering spirit of human perseverance. Her strength, along with the dedication of the GPHC A&E team, the Burn Care Unit, and the hospital administration, has given her a new lease on life. This story of triumph over adversity serves as a testament to the exceptional patient care and administrative efforts exercised throughout the entire process.

As Mariza prepares to return home, she carries with her the gratitude of a nation united in hope and support. Her journey from the brink of despair to the threshold of a new beginning serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all. The GPHC community extends its deepest appreciation to everyone involved in this remarkable journey of healing and recovery.

