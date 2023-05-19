MNR/ GGMC, BK quarries and Orica Mining collaborate to enhance blasting training in Guyana’s mining sector

The Ministry of Natural Resources, in its pursuit of sustainable development in Guyana’s mining sector, has forged a strategic partnership with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Mining School (GMC). In collaboration with Orica Mining Services, a global leader in commercial explosives and blasting solutions, the bodies conducted an impactful physical blasting training demonstration at BK Quarries in Bartica, Region Seven.

The training demonstration showcased Orica Mining Services’ expertise in blasting techniques and their commitment to advancing the industry. Attendees at the event had the unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of Orica’s cutting-edge capabilities and industry-leading solutions.

Orica’s demonstrations highlighted the effective use of explosives and innovative design to achieve operational efficiency. Attendees witnessed firsthand how Orica’s blasting design techniques can enhance production, reduce costs, and prioritize safety in the quarrying industry. The hands-on demonstrations allowed participants to familiarize themselves with Orica’s diverse range of detonators, bulk explosives, and blasting accessories.

The event also featured a valuable presentation by Mr. Fabio Maestre, an esteemed engineer from Orica, who shared insights into the latest industry trends. Mr. Maestre proposed a new approach to determining the most efficient blast design, focusing on factors such as peak particle velocity (PPV), cost considerations, production optimization, granulometry, air blast control, and carbon footprint reduction. This approach underscores Orica’s unwavering commitment to safety throughout the quarrying process.

This collaborative effort at BK Quarries exemplifies the governments and private sectors’ dedication to fostering ongoing innovation in the industry. With over two decades of experience, BK Quarries Guyana stands as a prominent provider of top-grade stone and rock materials, nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of Guyana’s lush jungle. This effort between the MNR, GGMC, GMC, and Orica Mining Services signifies a significant step forward in empowering Guyana’s mining sector through knowledge sharing, technological advancements, and sustainable practices. It reinforces the commitment of all stakeholders to drive progress and ensure the long-term prosperity of Guyana’s mining industry.

