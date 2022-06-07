Most COVID-19 affected patients showing mild symptoms

Even as Guyana continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony M.P., said most infected persons are showing mild symptoms of the virus.

This may be due to the Omicron’s sub-variant, called BA.2, which is suspected to be circulating across the country. Symptoms of this new sub-variant include runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, sneezing, headache and cough.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony

BA.2 continues to cause an alarming spike of positive cases across the world, as such the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have dubbed this strain as a ‘variant of concern’, saying that it is more transmissible than other variants.

Speaking during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Dr. Anthony said there are currently 949 active cases across the country. He also confirmed that 29 persons are currently hospitalized, and are being closely monitored.

Wear facemasks in crowded places

“I think most of the persons are doing well. We have 29 persons in hospital and of those 29 we have 17 at the Ocean View Hospital with 2 persons in the ICU,” he said.

He further explained that this number can be underestimated, since many persons doing home testing are not reporting their status.

Additionally, the government has placed tremendous efforts on reducing active cases, as well, and preventing hospitalisation and deaths, by establishing guidelines to encourage persons to wear masks in crowded areas, sanitise regularly and observe social distancing.

Apart from this, the government has ensured Guyana’s population has access to COVID-19 vaccines. A robust vaccination campaign has allowed both adults and adolescents to have access to vaccines no matter where they reside.

Observe social distancing

The health ministry has also ensured that frontline workers are fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) to effectively carry out their duties, and at the same time be protected against the virus.

Dr. Anthony has reiterated the important role citizens play in reducing positive cases, and again urged persons to get both doses of the primary vaccine and boost their immunity.

Wearing masks and social distancing are also necessary in protecting one’s self against the virus.

To date, 442, 590 (86.3%) of the adult population receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 342, 250 (66.7%) is fully vaccinated.

In terms of the 12 to 17 age group, 34, 743 (47.6 %) took the first dose of the US-made Pfizer vaccine and 25, 469 (34.9%) is fully inoculated.

