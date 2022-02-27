National Taskforce on Flooding is Monitoring and Responding to the Current Rainy Season

The National Taskforce on Flooding, led by Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips, met today to ensure that all steps are in place to proactively manage the current rainy season.

The Hydrometeorological Service, through the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated that we are experiencing the La Nina phase of weather (wet season) but so far all systems are operational to ensure that residents are not significantly affected by the rains and inundation. While high levels of rainfall have been recorded over the past two weeks, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is working assiduously to ensure impact to households and farmlands is minimized. Farms in Region 2 have been assessed where it was determined that some crops have been damaged due to flood waters and the Agriculture Ministry is working with those farmers to alleviate the issue.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) asserted that they have received reports of affected households along the coast but drainage machinery in those areas are operational and most of the water has receded. Those areas include but are not limited to Annandale/Riverstown of Region 2; Wakenaam, Leguan and Canals Polder of Region 3; Plaisance, La Bonne Intention and Buxton of Region 4; and Moraikobai Village of Region 5. In some of these areas excavators and pumps are working consistently to ensure the water levels decrease. Additionally, Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) workers are mobilized and are assisting Regional Authorities in several locations. The Commission is on high alert to work with the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across Guyana if support is needed.

Residents can expect continuous rain throughout the new week and are encouraged to remain vigilant and report impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.