NCERD hosts Spanish workshop

The National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) is currently hosting a three-month Spanish workshop for education officers, their staff, and other interested individuals. Both practical and theoretical sessions are being facilitated by Ms. Latoya Atwell, a bilingual educator who has a passion for teaching.

During the workshop’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, October 3 2023, Phillip Williams, Head of EdYou FM, expressed the station’s commitment to serving the children of Guyana despite language barriers. He explained that the workshop was in response to President Irfaan Ali’s call for Spanish to be a mandatory subject in schools. Williams went on to say that EdYou FM was proud to be starting this necessary initiative at NCERD.

Ms. Omawattie Ramdin, Head of the Curriculum Unit at NCERD, commended the EdYou FM team for their efforts, noting that it was crucial for teachers to be able to respond to students’ needs, and the workshop would help bridge the language gap.

The workshop’s participants will attend classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be required to take an assessment that includes a practical component.

In July, President Irfaan Ali announced that Spanish would become mandatory in primary schools. He also encouraged members of the public and private sectors to learn the language.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

