NDIA gets $12B to execute critical drainage works in agricultural areas

The $12 billion allocation to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) this year caters for critical drainage projects in primary agriculture regions, including the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) Scheme.

The initial phases of these projects would soon roll out with the successful passing of Government’s $383.1 billion Budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

A canal which was cleared at Unity, East Coast Demerara following Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha’s intervention earlier this year.

The 2021 Budget provides $22.6 billion for the Agriculture Sector – a 23 per cent increase from last year’s Emergency Budget.

Region Two

Some $135 million was allocated to supply a pontoon and two excavators to construct and maintain embankments in Pomeroon, including a new channel for Akawini Village. Channels in swamp areas and outfall channels would also be excavated.

Another $25 million has been set aside for the construction of canal and drainage structures from Manicuru Creek in the Pomeroon to improve drainage for approximately 1,500 acres of agricultural lands for cultivation. This will result in better drainage and lead to increased yields.

An additional $25 million has also been made available to reinforce farmlands along Manicuru and Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon to improve drainage for approximately 1,500 acres of main agricultural lands. This would result in better flood control and increased land use.

Region Three

At Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, $20 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of drainage structures at Henrietta, Leguan. This will service approximately 1,500 acres of farmlands and the residential area, creating opportunity for farmers and a better life for residence.

A control structure and revetment will be constructed at Kamuni, West Bank Demerara at an estimated cost of $20 million. This project will service approximately 1,000 acres of farmlands, increasing drainage and preventing erosion.

The Region will also see about $20 million being spent to rehabilitate drainage structures at Maria Johanna, Wakenaam, benefiting about 800 residents.

Region Four

Some $30 million has been approved for the construction of Georgetown drainage system and infrastructure – Phase 1 North Road concrete drain, to improve drainage in the capital city.

Under the Flood Risk Project funded by the World Bank, the Ministry’s objective is to reduce the risk of flooding in the low-lying areas of East Demerara. To this end, in 2021, $350 million would be used to build a new dam on the north-eastern side of the East Demerara Water Conservancy, providing protection and reducing the risk of flooding to over 300,000 residents.

Region Five

Drainage channels would be established to contain additional run-off from agriculture areas and a new sluice will be installed on the right bank of the Abary Creek in Region Five. The Government has put aside $30 million for this project, which would preserve 12,000 acres of farmlands.

Rehabilitation works to the value of $20 million have also been planned for the Union sluice, which is currently derelict. When completed, this intervention would ensure drainage for 20,000 acres of farmlands.

Meanwhile, over at the MMA-ADA Scheme, the Abary conservancy dam would be improved at a cost of $12 million, while $6 million would be expended to enhance the main canal and embankments in the Abary/Berbice Area. Another $8 million is also available to construct the Abary Flood Embankment.

An excavator at work at Hope, East Coast Demerara following an intervention by Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha earlier this year.

Additionally, in the MMA-ADA Scheme, two long reach excavators valued $76 million will be procured to restore drainage and irrigation in over 144 acres of farmlands in Region Five. The intrusion of salt water into the Burma, Mahaicony main drain would also be stopped with the anticipated $18 million check structure.

Some $13.5 million would be spent on the construction of secondary drains/canals for 5,000 acres of cattle pasture on the right bank of the Abary River to ensure proper pasture and growth of dairy cattle to fulfil the demand of the new abattoir in Region Five.

Region Six

Meanwhile, residents of East Berbice-Corentyne will soon benefit from the injection of $400 million to clear the sluice outfall and the supply of a pontoon and cutter head dredge.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the Government’s aim to enhance drainage capacity across the nation, the Ministry has reserved about $500 million for the construction and operationalisation of several pump stations in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six.

With the Budget now approved, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha plans to meet the various agricultural agency heads so that projects could start soon.